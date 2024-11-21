Las Vegas Grand Prix in better shape after ironing out inaugural year kinks that nearly ruined race

There's also a free off-site fan zone this year for those who do not attend, as well as an additional 10,000 general admission tickets in three new fan zones, some with access to unassigned, bleacher-style grandstand seating. There are more single-day event tickets rather than the overwhelming amount of three-day packages — and all the valve covers have been properly secured to avoid a repeat of the Ferrari fiasco that pushed a practice to run until 4 a.m.