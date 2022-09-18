Tap the bookmark to save this article.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Guard Chelsea Gray scored 20 points and had six assists Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to help the top-seeded Aces defeat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 78-71 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville Connecticut.

The win clinched the first WNBA championship in franchise history for the Aces, winning the best-of-five series 3-1.

It's also the first major-league professional championship won by a team from Las Vegas.

Reserve guard Riquna Williams added 17 points and two steals for the Aces.

