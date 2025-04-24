Sports

Larson's miscue lead to his first crash at Indianapolis and an early exit from testing

Kyle Larson experienced his first crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, the second day that Indianapolis 500 drivers participated in open testing on the 2.5-mile oval.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 5:00PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Larson experienced his first crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, the second day that Indianapolis 500 drivers participated in open testing on the 2.5-mile oval.

The 2021 NASCAR champion spun coming out of the first turn, hit the wall, bounced down to the warmup lane before tapping the wall a second time and eventually rolling to a stop.

Larson blamed himself, saying he forgot to hit the weight jacker going into the turn.

He wasn't the only familiar name to crash on Thursday. Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato also crashed early in the session, losing the back end of his car in the first turn and smacking the wall hard in the short chute before rolling to a stop.

Both drivers were checked at the infield hospital and were released.

Graham Rahal also tapped the wall late in Wednesday's practice.

Series officials added horsepower to each of the 32 cars on Thursday as they test the IndyCar hybrid, which makes its Indy debut next month. Qualifying for the 500 is set for May 17-18 with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing scheduled for May 25.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

about the writer

about the writer

MICHAEL MAROT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Chippiness heating up in the NBA playoffs. Familiarity breeds contempt in Bucks-Pacers series

The usually good-natured Indiana Pacers star, Tyrese Haliburton, has shown he refuses to back down from his Milwaukee Bucks rival and fellow All-Star, Damian Lillard.

Sports

Larson's miscue lead to his first crash at Indianapolis and an early exit from testing

Sports

Spire Motorsports releases crew chief Rodney Childers after 9 races of NASCAR season