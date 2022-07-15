Best Midwest resorts

Travel & Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards are out, and Minnesota makes a strong showing on the venerable magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest" list. The 40-acre Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior, in Two Harbors, surged to No. 2 on this year's reader-voted list. T&L highlighted "all the hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing opportunities that surround the resort," not to mention "a wood-fired Finnish sauna, a hot tub and an indoor swimming pool for less rigorous pursuits." The other Minnesota getaways on the list were the Hotel Landing in Wayzata (No. 5) and the Grand View Lodge in Nisswa (No. 10). Meanwhile, the vast Park Point Beach in Duluth landed on T&L's list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S.

Simon Peter Groebner

Euro = $1

The euro has hit parity with the dollar, falling to its lowest level in 20 years and even skirting just below a one-to-one exchange rate at times this week. That means American tourists in Europe will find cheaper hotel and restaurant bills and admission tickets. "The parity makes it easy for us, and a lot more money goes a lot further now, so we can do a lot more on our trip," said John Muldoon, who was visiting Rome this week from Delaware. Olivia Navarret, another Rome tourist from Pennsylvania, said the exchange rate meant a shirt she bought was less expensive. "It's cheaper to come here and buy stuff," she said. "So it's better to come here, I guess, and spend money here than spend money in the U.S."

Associated Press

Playing games at Madden's

Games take center stage when you visit Madden's on Gull Lake, the classic resort near Brainerd, Minn. Take a family stroll around the Social 9, a casual, tree-studded setting where eight par-threes and a lone par-four provide an ideal introduction for new golfers or a tune-up for the more experienced. Then, test your skills on one of three longer courses. Don't miss the Classic, where stunning views, challenging shots and punishing pin placements make for an unforgettable round. For more game time, add a little croquet, horseshoes, badminton, shuffleboard or fishing competition to your itinerary. Ask about golf packages (maddens.com).

FamilyTravel.com

Madden’s on Gull Lake.

Yelllowstone is back

Good news for Yellowstone visitors: The popular park continues to approach a full reopening after record flooding this summer. According to an update from Xanterra Travel Collection and Yellowstone National Park Lodges, nearly all main park roads are now open to all vehicular traffic and the alternating license plate system has been suspended. In addition, seven of the nine Yellowstone National Park Lodges as well as all five Xanterra-operated campgrounds are open to visitors for overnight lodging, camping, dining, gift shops and tours. For those looking for a last-minute vacation, there are rooms, campsites and tours available in Yellowstone National Park for the summer.

TravelPulse