Lars Nootbaar's 3-run HR helps Cardinals beat Astros 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Lars Nootbaar hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Steven Matz pitched five strong innings in his first start of the season to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-1 Wednesday.
Matz (1-0) retired the last 15 batters he faced, striking out five, after allowing a run on a pair of singles to lead off the game.
Ryan Fernandez, Kyle Leahy and Phil Maton each pitched a scoreless inning of relief before Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the season.
Ronel Blanco (1-2) allowed three runs and five hits and three walks in five innings for Houston, which has not won consecutive games this season.
Nootbaar hit his third home run of the season to center field off Blanco in the bottom of the fifth to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.
Key moment
Victor Scott II put down a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the fifth that just barely stayed fair down the third-base line. It was his major league-leading fourth bunt hit of the season.
Key stat