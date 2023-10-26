Larry Olimb, who left the Orono girls hockey program amid controversy shortly after coaching the team to second place in the Class 1A state tournament last season, is the new coach of the Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian girls co-op.

Olimb, whose team went 24-4-4 in his only season at Orono, resigned from his job there after criticism of his coaching by parents. He didn't go far. The Orono and Mound Westonka school districts abut in the west metro. Mound and Orono girls co-op and play together in youth hockey.

Given the history of the players, Olimb joked that when Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian plays Nov. 17 at Orono, "It's a Roseau/Warroad type of rivalry."

He knows of what he speaks. Olimb was Mr. Hockey when he played for Warroad and went on to star for the Gophers, where he broke the team's assist record. He was the co-head coach in girls hockey at Wayzata from 2000-06, then got involved with the activities of his children — two of whom attended Southwest Christian. Olimb returned to coaching when he took the Orono job.

Not long after leaving Orono, Olimb accepted an assistant coaching position at Holy Angels in Richfield. He ultimately never worked with the Stars program because the Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian job became available when former coach Nick Zilka stepped down for what Olimb said were "family reasons."

The return to head coach status eased a tumultuous offseason for Olimb, a prominent name in Minnesota hockey. He is grateful to know his name is still well-regarded.

"I would have to say I appreciated all the support I received all summer," Olimb said. "It was gratifying to know so many hockey people were thinking of me. I heard a lot of, 'Stay in the game. Don't let one situation ruin your passion for coaching hockey.' "

Olimb was offered the job on Tuesday this week and accepted on Wednesday, just in time for tryouts beginning Oct. 31. He has yet to meet his coaching staff or players but isn't sweating the short run-up time.

"It will be fine," Olimb said. "We will be able to make it a seamless transition and a great experience for the kids."

Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian went 18-9-0 last season. Its season ended in the Section 5 semifinals, with a 3-1 loss to Orono. They remain in the same section this season.