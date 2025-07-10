Larry David teams with the Obamas for HBO US history sketch show for the nation's 250th

LOS ANGELES — Larry David will bring his grumbly sensibility to U.S. history in a team-up with Barack and Michelle Obama for an HBO sketch show, the network announced Thursday.
The ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'' creator and ''Seinfeld'' co-creator will act as executive producer, writer and star of the limited series consisting of six half-hour episodes, produced by the Obamas' company, Higher Ground.
The show marks the 78-year-old David's return to HBO just over a year after the end of the 12th and final season of ''Curb Your Enthusiasm."
His ''Curb'' showrunner Jeff Schaffer will co-write and direct episodes.
HBO did not give a premiere date, but the show is meant to mark the nation's 250th anniversary next year.
The series doesn't have a title yet but it has a promotional logline: ''President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion. ...But then Larry David called.''
And statements from some of the principals suggest the tone it will take.
''Once ‘Curb' ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow," David said. "Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.''