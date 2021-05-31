BALTIMORE — One day after putting Max Kepler on the injured list, the Twins might be without another.

Trevor Larnach was having trouble walking after fouling a ball off his foot during Sunday's loss to the Royals at Target Field, and he was placed in a walking boot to alleviate the pain, Rocco Baldelli said.

The rookie outfielder, who has batted .357 with two home runs over the past six games, is not in the lineup for Monday's Memorial Day matinee at Camden Yards. Kyle Garlick will start in his place, though Baldelli said that after a morning of treatment, "maybe [Larnach] could come in and help us. Maybe he'll feel better as the day goes on and that swelling goes down."

The Orioles have lost 13 straight games, and the Twins have beaten them in 15 consecutive games, just two away from Minnesota's franchise record against one foe. The Twins haven't played in Baltimore since April 20-21, 2019, when they hit 11 home runs, including a team-record eight in one game.

Today's game is a repeat of last Tuesday's matchup, when Jose Berrios outdueled Orioles righthander Jorge Lopez. Here are the lineups for today's 12:05 p.m. start:

TWINS

Polanco 2B

Donaldson 3B

Kirilloff RF

Cruz DH

Garver C

Sanó 1B

Refsnyder CF

Garlick LF

Simmons SS

Berrios RHP

ORIOLES

Mullins CF

Mancini DH

Santander RF

Franco 3B

Stewart LF

Mountcastle 1B

Wilkerson 2B

Wynns C

Valaika SS