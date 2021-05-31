BALTIMORE — One day after putting Max Kepler on the injured list, the Twins might be without another.
Trevor Larnach was having trouble walking after fouling a ball off his foot during Sunday's loss to the Royals at Target Field, and he was placed in a walking boot to alleviate the pain, Rocco Baldelli said.
The rookie outfielder, who has batted .357 with two home runs over the past six games, is not in the lineup for Monday's Memorial Day matinee at Camden Yards. Kyle Garlick will start in his place, though Baldelli said that after a morning of treatment, "maybe [Larnach] could come in and help us. Maybe he'll feel better as the day goes on and that swelling goes down."
The Orioles have lost 13 straight games, and the Twins have beaten them in 15 consecutive games, just two away from Minnesota's franchise record against one foe. The Twins haven't played in Baltimore since April 20-21, 2019, when they hit 11 home runs, including a team-record eight in one game.
Today's game is a repeat of last Tuesday's matchup, when Jose Berrios outdueled Orioles righthander Jorge Lopez. Here are the lineups for today's 12:05 p.m. start:
TWINS
Polanco 2B
Donaldson 3B
Kirilloff RF
Cruz DH
Garver C
Sanó 1B
Refsnyder CF
Garlick LF
Simmons SS
Berrios RHP
ORIOLES
Mullins CF
Mancini DH
Santander RF
Franco 3B
Stewart LF
Mountcastle 1B
Wilkerson 2B
Wynns C
Valaika SS