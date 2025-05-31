Larnach leads Twins against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (31-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-26, second in the AL West)
Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -153, Twins +129; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners after Trevor Larnach had four hits against the Mariners on Friday.
Seattle is 30-26 overall and 14-14 in home games. The Mariners have a 21-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Minnesota has a 13-17 record on the road and a 31-25 record overall. The Twins have gone 22-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.
The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.