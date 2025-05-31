Sports

Larnach leads Twins against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (31-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-26, second in the AL West)

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 8:02AM

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -153, Twins +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners after Trevor Larnach had four hits against the Mariners on Friday.

Seattle is 30-26 overall and 14-14 in home games. The Mariners have a 21-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 13-17 record on the road and a 31-25 record overall. The Twins have gone 22-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with a .265 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBIs. Julio Rodriguez is 11 for 43 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 10 home runs while slugging .515. Ty France is 11 for 39 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

