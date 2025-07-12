Larnach hits two-run HR, Ryan outpitches Skenes as Twins beat Pirates 2-1

Skenes (4-8) allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts in five innings. He fanned Matt Wallner looking to end the fourth for his 300th career strikeout. He struck out the side in order in the first on 12 pitches. Skenes threw 53 of 78 pitches for strikes and is winless in his last eight starts dating to May 28 despite allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 20 outings.