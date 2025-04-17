Sports

Larkin scores his 30th of the season as Red Wings down Devils 5-2

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored and added an assist and Alex Lyon made 28 saves as the Detroit Red Wings downed the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 2:25AM

NEWARK, N.J. — Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored and added an assist and Alex Lyon made 28 saves as the Detroit Red Wings downed the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Jonatan Berggren, J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings who won their third straight. Detroit will miss the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

The Devils finished with 42 wins and 91 points for third place in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Larkin increased the lead to 3-0 with his 30th goal at 2:55 of the third. Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each had two assists for Detroit.

Erik Haula ruined Lyon's shutout bid with 9:28 left in the third on the power-play. Dawson Mercer made it 3-2 at 14:21.

New Jersey missed the playoffs last season after losing in the second round the year before.

New Jersey rested forwards Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat and Stefan Noesen as well as defensemen Luke Hughes, Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic.

Daws made 22 saves in defeat. He has spent most of the season with AHL Utica.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton played his first game since March 4. He was sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Red Wings: Detroit played a strong defensive game in their next-to-last contest of the season.

Key moment

Berggren's opening goal gave the Red Wings all the momentum they needed against a New Jersey team resting numerous regulars.

Key stat

Larkin reached the 30-goal mark for the fourth straight season.

Up next

The Devils will start playoffs next week at the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday to complete their regular season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

ALLAN KREDA

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 to advance to face the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in Dallas' dominant second quarter to get redemption for his dud in Sacramento a year ago, helping the Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

Sports

Herro goes from raising eyebrows to turning heads as Heat knock out Bulls in Play-In Tournament

Sports

Herro scores 38 as Heat dominate Bulls 109-90 to advance in Play-In Tournament