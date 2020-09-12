WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

First round, 22nd pick • Age: 21 Ht: 6-1 Wt: 202

Even during a truncated training camp, Jefferson showed he’s a capable No. 3 receiver to start his rookie season with the talent to do even more.

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

First round, 31st pick • Age: 23 Ht: 5-10 Wt: 191

His role is unclear, but he practiced as an outside and slot cornerback during camp and could be part of a rotation down the road, if not right away.

G Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Second round, 58th pick • Age: 22 Ht: 6-6 Wt: 311

Coaches moved Cleveland, a left tackle in college, to left guard, where he worked with the backups throughout camp.

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third round, 89th pick • Age: 22 Ht: 6-2 Wt: 188

He was a “pleasant surprise” in camp, according to coach Mike Zimmer, and might have earned playing time as the third corner behind Mike Hughes and Holton Hill.

DE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

Fourth round, 117th pick Age: 22 Ht: 6-5 Wt: 258

The Vikings kept 11 defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster, creating a logjam that may lead to a ‘redshirt’ rookie season for Wonnum, who’s the sixth end on the roster.

DT James Lynch, Baylor

Fourth round, 130th pick Age: 21 Ht: 6-4 Wt: 289

The same goes for Lynch, who is behind defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Armon Watts and Hercules Mata’afa to start the season.

LB Troy Dye, Oregon

Fourth round, 132nd pick Age: 23 Ht: 6-3 Wt: 231

He is a likely contributor on special teams, as the Vikings have cycled through linebacker depth this summer.

CB Harrison Hand, Temple

Fifth round, 169th pick • Age: 21 Ht: 5-11 Wt: 197

He made the roster as the sixth cornerback and likely will be limited to special teams, unless coaches entertain a move to safety.

WR K.J. Osborn, Miami, Fla.

Fifth round, 176th pick • Age: 23 Ht: 5-11 Wt: 203

He is listed as the Vikings’ starting returner on kickoffs and punts, a year after he led the ACC with 15.9 yards per return for Miami.

WR Dan Chisena, Penn State

Undrafted • Age: 23 Ht: 6-3 Wt: 202

Chisena, a former track runner at Penn State, was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial roster. He’ll likely be inactive Sunday, but coaches like his upside as a gunner on special teams.

Practice squad

T Blake Brandel, 6th round, 203rd pick, Oregon St.

S Josh Metellus, 6th round, 205th pick, Michigan

QB Nate Stanley, 7th round, 244th pick, Iowa

G Kyle Hinton, 7th round, 253rd pick, Washburn

FB Jake Bargas, undrafted, North Carolina

LB Blake Lynch, undrafted, Baylor

Injured reserve

DE Kenny Willekes, 7th round, 22th pick, Michigan State

S Myles Dorn, undrafted, North Carolina

