A large fire broke out in a truck maintenance building at a lumberyard in the far southwest metro early Wednesday.

Flames were shooting into the air when crews from three departments arrived at the two-alarm fire at Siwek Lumber in the 300 block of Valley View Drive just after 3 a.m., according to the Jordan Fire Department.

The garage was a total loss after part of the roof collapsed. A big loader, a forklift and some inventory inside also were lost, according to a post on the lumberyard's Facebook page.

"The delivery trucks were smoke damaged, but are already back on the road," the post said.

It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, the Jordan Fire Department said.

"Huge thanks to all the local fire departments, Fire Fighters and City of Jordan for their quick response to get this fire out quickly," the posting said.

The lumberyard was open for business Wednesday morning.

The fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

