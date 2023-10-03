WASHINGTON — Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, becomes third Black female senator in US history.
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune