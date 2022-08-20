Readers are swamping my inbox with pet peeves about language, written and spoken.

Tom Fuller, a retired English teacher from Mounds View, wrote: "Why do people persist in saying things like, 'Joe went to the store with Jim and I'? Please make them stop."

Sorry, Tom, I can't help you; you'll have to find a convenient dictator. But tell everyone: Make it "Jim and me."

If I could, I would impart to everyone the lessons my readers provide.

Top peeve in this annual collection: a plural verb for a singular subject. Kathleen Varner, a retired county court clerk from Minneapolis, cited a radio report on sickle cell disease: "The announcer stated that one in 10 African Americans have sickle cell. I shouted to the radio, 'HAS!'"

Peeve #2: Calling something very unique. Uniqueness does not come in degrees.

Peeve #3: Endless use of the phrase "at the end of the day." Credit Steve Eckman, a retired lawyer in Independence, who lamented this phrase: "So, bottom line, at the end of the day, I'm thinking, like, it's a Nothing Burger."

Steve asks, "Can you look at that sentence and count five peeve-worthy doozies?"

Katy Vanderhoef, a retired English teacher in Panama City, Fla., heard a TV reporter say, "Her and I went to the police station." Katy's response: "Hell would be an appropriate destination."

Other readers' peeves: writing alright instead of all right; using anxious when you mean eager; saying that something has been "completely destroyed" (destroyed means completely); writing "the reason why" (reason means why).

Jennie Hakes, of Aitkin, a former computer-systems consultant, tackles confusion between lay and lie:

"A hen lays an egg. You do not lay on the couch, you lie on the couch. But you could lay an egg on the couch if you were a hen. And a hen might lie down before she lays that egg.

"So easy," says Jennie. "Just think about the hen and the egg."

Think about what Earl Weaver, former manager of baseball's Baltimore Orioles, said:

"It's what you learn after you know it all that counts."