HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Bryson Langdon had 15 points to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse beat Tennessee Tech 74-65 on Thursday night.
Trey Robinson and Trevon Faulkner added 14 points apiece for the Norse (2-0). David Bohm chipped in 12 points, and Adrian Nelson had 10. Faulkner also had seven rebounds and six steals.
Austin Harvell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (0-4). Kenny White Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds.
