Transcripts of body-worn camera footage from the night George Floyd was killed and of an interview with one of the officers at the scene were filed in court Tuesday along with a motion to dismiss the charges against one of the officers who assisted in the arrest.

Attorney Earl Gray filed the motion and documents in supporting of a motion to dismiss charges against former rookie officer Thomas Lane. Pictures of the inside of the car Floyd was in at the time were included with the filing.

Gray’s motion says there isn’t enough evidence to establish probable cause that Lane committed a crime.

Lane and former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 25 killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from St. Louis Park.

Their former colleague, veteran officer Derek Chauvin, is charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd after kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Gray has argued in court that the case against Lane should be dismissed because his client twice asked if they should turn Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying stomach-down in the street, onto his side. Chauvin said no.

Lane was holding onto Floyd’s legs at the time. Kueng was holding onto Floyd’s back. Thao was managing a crowd nearby that had begun to gather.

