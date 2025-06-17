Lando Norris says the 'F1' movie mirrors his rivalry with Oscar Piastri after Canada collision

''You always want to be the top dog and you always want to be on top — of everyone, not just your teammate. You want to be on top of the grid, right?" Norris said. "The interesting part, and I think the thing that the F1 movie gets into a little bit more, is how teammates have to be teammates but also how they want to beat one another, and how do you get that balance right? Because if it's too much one way, it's not good. If it's too much the other way, it's not good. It's a difficult balance, but that's part of the sport.''