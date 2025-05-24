Lando Norris qualifies on pole for Monaco GP in record time

MONACO — Lando Norris beat the Monaco track record, his main Formula 1 rival and a local hero to take pole position on Saturday.
Perhaps most importantly, Norris made a breakthrough in his own struggles with F1 qualifying, which have hampered his championship chances against McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
''It's been a long time coming,'' said Norris, who hadn't been on pole since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
''I don't think I've ever doubted what I can do. Of course, I've got frustrated, I've been unhappy, because that's normal," Norris added. "If you don't win, if you don't get pole, you're not going to be happy, especially when it's where you should be, it's what the objective is.''
Norris and Monaco local Charles Leclerc swapped the fastest times before Norris upped the pace again to take first by .109 of a second. Piastri was third.
Norris' time of 1 minute, 9.954 seconds replaced a record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2019.
It comes as Norris tries to cut into Piastri's 13-point standings lead and follows weeks of frustration in qualifying — sometimes from small mistakes, but also a dramatic crash in Saudi Arabia last month. Leclerc, who won the Monaco GP last year, was denied a fourth career pole at his home race.
Leclerc said Monaco's slow and twisty layout allowed Ferrari to dodge some of the ''compromises'' it's had to make with its setup at more varied tracks.