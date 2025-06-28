Lando Norris feels back to his old self with pole position for the Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Lando Norris said he felt back to his old self after taking pole position by more than half a second in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Norris is seeking a strong result in Austria after colliding with his McLaren teammate and Formula 1 title rival Oscar Piastri at the last race in Canada. Norris crashed out and immediately apologized, while Piastri extended his standings lead.
Piastri rued his bad luck in third place on Saturday after a yellow flag meant he had to abandon his final lap.
Norris set the pace throughout the final part of qualifying and his final lap increased his advantage over second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to 0.521 of a second.
"Nice to see the old me back every now and then,'' Norris quipped to his team over the radio.
Norris hopes it's ‘just the beginning'
It's the third pole position of the season for Norris and the first since last month's Monaco GP, which he also won. Norris has been less consistent than Piastri in qualifying this season, even when he's later shown he can match the Australian's pace in the race.
''Some of my tougher moments have been the qualis, so to put in a lap like today, to have the performance throughout this weekend like I had, was pleasing for myself,'' Norris said.