Business

Landlocked Sahel states back Morocco's sea access initiative

The landlocked countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have endorsed an initiative by Morocco to give them access to the Atlantic Ocean, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:28AM

DAKAR, Senegal — The landlocked countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have endorsed an initiative by Morocco to give them access to the Atlantic Ocean, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign ministers of the three military-ruled West African nations shared their countries positions during a meeting Monday with King Mohammed VI in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, according to a ministry statement.

The three-nation block of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announced last year that they were leaving the regional bloc known as ECOWAS. They then created their own security partnership, known as the Alliance of Sahel States, severed military ties with longstanding Western partners such as U.S. and France, and turned to Russia for military support.

In December 2023, Morocco announced a trade initiative to facilitate Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger's access to the Atlantic Ocean using Moroccan ports after ECOWAS imposed trade restrictions on the the three junta-led countries.

The foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger reaffirmed their ''full support for and commitment to accelerating its implementation,'' during the royal meeting, the ministry said.

The meeting comes at a time of growing tensions between Morocco's regional rival Algeria and the Sahel states.

Last month, Algeria says it shot down a Malian drone when it crossed into its air space near the border town of Tin Zaouatine. Mali denied the drone crossed the border.

about the writer

about the writer

MARK BANCHEREAU

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Amazon launches its first internet satellites to compete against SpaceX's Starlinks

Amazon's first batch of internet satellites rocketed into orbit Monday, the latest entry in the mega constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's thousands of Starlinks.

Business

Landlocked Sahel states back Morocco's sea access initiative

Business

World shares mostly gain ahead of earnings and data releases