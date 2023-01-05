More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Minneapolis
Minneapolis seeks more homeowners for program to scrub racial covenants
The city estimates that thousands of deeds in the city still have discriminatory covenants, and it's encouraging more homeowners to participate in the free program to have them removed.
St. Cloud
Stearns County drops arson case against Sartell man for fire at mother-in-law's house
The man accused of arson was checking on the property of his mother-in-law, who had a hoarding problem and no longer lived in the house.
St. Paul
Man charged in robbery, killing of St. Paul man walking home from work
Bail was set at $2 million for Arteze Owen Kinerd.
www.startribune.com
Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show
The Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show began on Thursday, January 5, 2023, running through January 8 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Local
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
His sentence includes two years' probation and the loss of his hunting privileges in 48 states for three years.