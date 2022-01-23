LORETTO, Pa. — Maxwell Land tied his career high with 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 85-74 on Sunday.
Myles Thompson had 17 points and six assists for St. Francis (Pa.) (7-12, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 15 points. Marlon Hargis had 13 points.
Aaron Clarke scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Pioneers (7-12, 3-3). Tyler Thomas added 12 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56
Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points a decisive opening run and No. 25 Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes beat Illinois 82-56 on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive win.
Sports
Tom Brady's return to the Bucs next season isn't a lock
If Tom Brady played the last game of an unprecedented career, he ended with one of his toughest losses after a stunning comeback.
Colleges
Byron (Minn.) native Lee scores record 61 points as Kansas State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma
Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women's single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball can't hang on to the end at Michigan State
They fell short against the Spartans despite 31 points from Sara Scalia.
Sports
ECHL suspends Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture
The ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta on Sunday after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making "monkey gestures" in his direction.