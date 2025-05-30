MLB players' families grapple with rising online threats as sports betting surges

HOUSTON — Soon after Lance McCullers Jr.'s family received online death threats following a tough start by the Houston Astros' pitcher, his 5-year-old daughter, Ava, overheard wife Kara talking on the phone about it.
What followed was a painful conversation between McCullers and his little girl.
''She asked me when I came home: ‘Daddy like what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?''' McCullers told The Associated Press on Wednesday. ''So, those conversations are tough to deal with.''
McCullers is one of two MLB pitchers whose families have received online death threats this month as internet abuse of players and their families is on the rise. Boston reliever Liam Hendriks took to social media soon after the incident with McCullers to call out people who were threatening his wife's life and directing ''vile'' comments at him.
The Astros contacted MLB security and the Houston Police Department following the threats to McCullers. An police spokesperson said Thursday that it remains an ongoing investigation.
McCullers, who has two young daughters, took immediate action after the threats and hired 24-hour security for his family.
''You have to at that point,'' he said.
Abuse increasing with rise in sports gambling