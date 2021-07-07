Lance Lynn is one of four ex-Twins pitchers named to the American League All-Star team.On Wednesday, he showed why he deserved that honor.

The veteran righthander pitched six strong innings, improving his record to 9-3 and lowering his ERA to 1.99, as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 6-1 at Target Field.

The AL Central-leading Sox, who won two of three games in the series, increased their lead over the last-place Twins to 15½ games.

Michael Pineda (3-5) was activated before the game after missing 19 because of a sore elbow and took the loss, giving up five earned runs in 5⅓ innings. He gave up 12 hits, the most he's allowed in his 10-season big-league career; it was the first time he's given up double digits in hits as a Twin.

The Twins left 15 runners on base and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Leury Garcia hit a two-run homer off an 85-mph slider from Pineda in the second to give Chicago the lead; Trevor Larnach homered for the Twins in the fourth to cut it to 2-1.

Tim Anderson doubled in a run in the fifth, and the Sox got two in the sixth on an RBI triple by Garcia and a run-scoring double from Jake Burger for a 5-1 lead. Brian Goodwin doubled home a run in the seventh.

Anderson, who won the AL batting title last season, had four hits to improve his average to .307.

Lynn struck out six, walked three and gave up four hits in his six innings, throwing 102 pitches. The other ex-Twins on the All-Star team are Kyle Gibson of Texas, Liam Hendriks of the White Sox and Ryan Pressly of Houston.