The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2022 inductees Thursday, with former U.S. Olympic standouts Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando among the five-member class.

Also headed for the Hall in Eveleth, Minn., are Ryan Miller, Steve Cash and Jim Johannson. It's the 50th anniversary class, with formal induction on Nov. 30 at RiverCentre in St. Paul.

The Lamoureux sisters are from Grand Forks and played college hockey for both the Gophers and North Dakota.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson skated for Team USA for 14 years and scored the decisive shootout goal in the 2018 gold medal victory over Canada. She was also a two-time Olympic silver medalist and won six golds in the IIHF women's world hockey championships. In 137 games with Team USA, she had 63 goals and 75 assists.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando also played 14 seasons for the United States with a gold and two silvers in the Olympics, and six world championships golds. She had 62 goals and 81 assists in 135 games with Team USA.

Miller was the 2010 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goalie. He also won the Hobey Baker Award in 2001 at Michigan State and was MVP of the 2010 Olympic Games when Team USA lost the gold medal game to Canada. The East Lansing, Mich., native is the winningest American goalie in NHL history (391), played 796 NHL games for Buffalo, St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim and was a two-time All-Star. He played in two Olympics and three world championships.

Cash is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist for the United States as a goalie. The Overland, Mo., native played in 150 games for Team USA and was 103-16-7-33 with a 1.22 goals-against average and .898 saves percentage. His right leg was amputated at age 3 because of bone cancer.

Johannson, a native Minnesotan who played high school hockey at Rochester Mayo, was a USA Hockey executive who was part of 64 medal-winning teams. He played college hockey at Wisconsin and professionally in Europe and in the International Hockey League. He was a general manager and coach in the USHL before joining USA Hockey. Johannson was set to be GM of the 2018 Olympic team but passed away at age 53 before those Games started.