The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities in the next two weeks
Highlights for Dec. 26-Jan. 8 include Lamont Cranston, Soul Asylum, the Bad Plus and New Year’s Eve shows.
1. The Bad Plus: Their holiday tradition like no other continues. TBP performs on Christmas evening in the Twin Cities (their original home base) and then for three additional nights. This year’s run at the Dakota should be extra exciting because the quartet released a new album, “Complex Emotions,” their first on the Mack Avenue label. This is the Bad Plus’ second effort with its revamped piano-less lineup. With guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed feeling more integrated with co-founders Dave King on drums and Reid Anderson on bass, this record feels not only less tentative but more experimental than 2022′s “The Bad Plus.” On their 16th studio project, TBP incorporates synthesizers for the first time and takes more of an out-there approach without losing accessibility, notably on the roller-coaster ride “Cupcakes One.” (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45)
Also: Kurt Neumann has been leading the good-time, Milwaukee-launched BoDeans since 1983 and he brings them to the Twin Cities for their traditional late-December gig (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, $47-$150); the 40-voice Minnesota Boy Choir makes a rare nightclub appearance to harmonize on holiday music (5 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Kiss the Tiger continues its well-received rockin’ residency with special guest Laamar, the formidable local singer/songwriter (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$22); Adam Levy, who has been busy with Turn Turn Turn of late, is gathering the Honeydogs, his jangly, Beatlesy ‘90s band that last year put a vinyl version of their 1996 album, “Everything, I Bet You,” with sister pickers the Penny Peaches opening (8 p.m. Turf Club, $22-$25).
Friday, Dec. 27
2. Lamont Cranston: Founder and frontman Pat Hayes, an indomitable bluesman who has kept Minnesota boogieing for 55 years with spirited vocals and soulful harmonica, is recovering from a stroke suffered on Dec. 9. So a bunch of Cranston associates and friends — including Bruce McCabe, Jim Greenwell, Larry McCabe, Tim Wick, Rod Smith and Teddy Larsen — are playing a benefit at what was scheduled to be a Cranston concert. There is also a gofundme to help Hayes with medical expenses while he’s undergoing rehabilitation — and writing songs — in an Excelsior facility. The Soulmates will also perform. (6-9:30 p.m. Blues Saloon, 1638 Rice St., St. Paul, $20)
Saturday, Dec. 28
3. Soul Asylum: A tradition that dates back to the mid-’80s when the band spent much of the year on the road, opening for the likes of X and Hüsker Dü, this almost-annual homecoming concert follows … well, another busy year of touring for frontman Dave Pirner and his made-over crew. They paired up with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Stone Temple Pilots and Juliana Hatfield on different summer and fall routings around the release of their crunchy but catchy new album, “Slowly But Shirley,” produced by Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan in the same live-in-the-studio fashion as another Soul Asylum record he helmed, 1990′s “And the Horse They Rode In On.” A special twist to this year’s homecoming gig, ex-Replacement Tommy Stinson will reunite with Pirner & Co. as the opening act after serving as Soul Asylum’s bassist from 2005 to 2012. (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$40, axs.com)
Also: Barbara Cohen is back with her ‘90s Twin Cities band Little Lizard, namely guitarist Jeremy Ylivisaker, cellist Jacqueline Ultan and percussionist Marc Anderson (7:30 Hook & Ladder, $20-$25); it’s always a good time to celebrate Prince, which the versatile R Factor will do (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); the all-star, all-for-fun Tom Petty cover band All Tomorrow’s Petty is making its annual return to the Turf Club (9 p.m., $20).
Sunday, Dec. 29
4. DeVotchKa: Of all the theatrics that have been seen at First Avenue over the decades, DeVotchKa’s concerts have been some of the most dazzling, with acrobatic dancers hanging from the ceiling on ropes, costumed burlesque performers and lots of other visual attractions. The music has been quite spectacular, too. The Denver orchestral rock band’s dramatic, elegant and incomparable blend of Eastern European folk and classical influences has earned it scoring gigs for movies like “Little Miss Sunshine” alongside ample acclaim for its own albums such as “How It Ends,” whose 20th anniversary the group is celebrating here as a warm-up to its New Year’s Eve show in its hometown. Duluth’s vocal-blended troupe Superior Siren opens. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $30-$35, axs.com)
5. Twin Cities Catholic Chorale: Throughout Advent, this choir devoted to the great classical- and romantic-era masses was silent. But after unleashing its voices and full orchestra at midnight on Christmas Eve, it returns to its Sunday morning ritual of presenting the beautiful masses written by Mozart, Haydn and their romantic successors. Franz Schubert is among the group’s favorites, and he’ll seize the spotlight Sunday with his Mass in G. Marc Jaros conducts. (10:30 a.m. Church of St. Agnes, 548 Lafond Av., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org)
Also: After their annual wildly popular Holiday Show, the New Standards retrench for their traditional two-night “preener” shows, meaning pre-New Year’s Eve with Chan Poling, John Munson and Steve Roehm doing loungey treatments of pop hits (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Sun. & Mon. the Dakota, $35-$55); a fun way to explore dance music of the ‘70s is pairing TV shows “Soul Train” and “American Bandstand” featuring Twin Cities singers Big Mike Mothershed, Roceathia Pearl Cornell and Re’Unique Live (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45).
Monday, Dec. 30
Connie Evingson, the esteemed Minnesota vocalist who brings a sublime mix of fire and ice, continues her tradition of two nights in the intimate Dunsmore Room to wrap up the year (4 & 7 p.m. Mon. and 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tue. Crooners, $35-$45).
Tuesday, Dec. 31
6. Minnesota Orchestra: The orchestra always rings in the new year right, be it while counting down to midnight or presenting a New Year’s Day matinee. The places where jazz and classical music have met is this year’s theme, with plenty of George Gershwin on tap. Pianist Jon Kimura Parker (host of “Summer at Orchestra Hall”) makes a midwinter visit to solo on “Rhapsody in Blue,” while William Eddins conducts and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges sings on a program with music by Duke Ellington and George Antheil. (8:30 p.m. Tue., 2 p.m. Jan. 1; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $61-$155, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Swinging piano boogie band Davina & the Vagabonds are heading up New Year’s Eve at the Dakota with an early show that includes dinner followed by a late show with champagne (6 and 10:30 p.m., $105-$175); the last show in Ondara’s December residency is an early one ahead of the NYE crowds (5 p.m. Icehouse, $20); costumed metal tribute band Hairball is partying again out in the western ‘burbs (8:30 p.m., Medina Entertainment Center, $40); trumpeter Steve Kinney leads a three-set tribute to John Coltrane for the first NYE at Minneapolis’ coolest new jazz hub (6:30, 8:45 & 11 p.m. Berlin, $50 with snacks); Joyann Parker, one of the greater metro area’s most emotive vocalists, brings a variety of sounds for both early and late NYE shows (7 & 10:30 p.m. Crooners, $50-$60); the Twin Cities own Mae Simpson rocks out at the Turf Club (9 p.m., $20-$25); the Vic Volare Orchestra gets slick with its dressed-up Rat Pack shtick for NYE (9 p.m. Granada Theater, $35-$45).
Wednesday, Jan. 1
If you missed Davina & the Vagabonds on New Year’s Eve, get your New Orleans-flavored party a night later (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45).
Thursday, Jan. 2
7. Clara Osowski: After a 2024 that featured breathtaking solo turns at the Lakes Area Music Festival, the Source Song Festival and in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s version of Handel’s “Messiah,” this Minneapolis-based mezzo-soprano will premiere commissioned new works. A champion of Minnesota composers, she’ll present new pieces by four of them at these concerts: David Evan Thomas, Janika Vandervelde, Linda Kachelmeier and Steve Heitzeg. Joining her is currently-Grammy-nominated pianist Casey Rafn. (Noon Jan. 2 Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul; noon Jan. 3 Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., free, schubert.org.)
Also: Kindred the Family Soul, a husband-and-wife adult R&B duo from Philadelphia, makes their Dakota debut (7 p.m., $65-$85).
Friday, Jan. 3
Instead of falling on New Year’s Eve this year, the two-night Snowta electronic dance music fest takes place this weekend led each night by U.K. star DJ Tipper (8 p.m. also Sat., the Armory, $60-$109); Minneapolis folkie Larry Long offers songs of freight trains, freedom and hope with his American Roots Revue featuring Robert Robinson, Tonia Hughes Kendrick, Fiddlin’ Pete Watercott and Billy Steele (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40).
Saturday, Jan. 4
Twin Cities singer/songwriter Haley steps back out with her wild, all-star art-punk Gramma’s Boyfriend and openers Oyster World (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); singers Katy Vernon and Jenny Russ step back into the shiny wardrobe for their tribute band ABBAsolutely Fab (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $40-$50); after his usual holiday run with the New Standards, vibrapohonist Steve Roehm is gigging with his instrumental jazz-funk band the Neighborhood Quartet (6 p.m. Crooners, $20-$20); a Beatles tribute band with veteran Minnesota indie/Americana rockers including John Eller, Adam Levy, Ken Chastain and Brandon Sampson, the Shabby Road Orchestra returns to the Dakota (6:30 & 8:30 p.m., $20-$35).
Sunday, Jan. 5
8. Charlie Parr: When asked if his winter residencies keep him from going nutty in January, Parr’s response was, “I think they’re more about going a little nuts.” The Minnesotan acoustic bard always mixes things up, combs through his trove of songs (and guitars) and invites different guests from week to week and year-to-year in his run of Sunday shows at one of St. Paul’s favorite vintage watering holes, a tradition now in its 10th year. This year’s residency follows an especially inspiring year from the folk/blues veteran with the release of his latest record, “Little Sun.” Duluth picker Jon Edwards opens the first week, followed by (in order) Samuel Locke Warde, Laurel Primo and Paper Wings. (7:30 p.m. every Sun. in January, Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20, axs.com)
9. Contes Mystiques: In 1890, French poet Stephan Bordese commissioned a dozen of his country’s most celebrated composers to each set one of his poems to music. The resulting song cycle adds up to a collection of historical fantasies on the life of the young Jesus, bearing music from the pens of Gabriel Faure, Jules Massenet, Camille Saint-Saens and Charles-Marie Widor, among others. Soprano Maria Jette and pianist Sonja Thompson will perform it, interspersed with English translations read by veteran local actor Katherine Ferrand. (4 p.m. Guild Hall, Plymouth Congregational Church, 1919 LaSalle Ave., Mpls., free)
Also: Back so soon? After rewarding folks at the Dakota in November, veteran Chicago chamber blues harmonica player Corky Siegel is coming to Crooners with well-traveled R&B and jazz saxophonist Ernie Watts (6 p.m., $40-$50).
Monday, Jan. 6
10. The Cactus Blossoms: Over the nine years that they’ve held down Mondays in January at the Turf Club — an extension of a weekly gig they held there in their early years — harmonious brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum have debuted songs for three of their albums, gone through a long playlist of classic country covers and fine-tuned their band into one of the tightest and most dazzling twang-rock units around. It’s been good for them, but it’s been even better for their faithful hometown fans who actually look forward to January because of them. This year’s should be especially warming thanks to the songs from this year’s elegantly blue album “Every Time I Think About You.” Riley Downing of New Orleans band the Deslondes opens the first week, followed by Luke Callen, Hilary Thavis with Doug Otto and finally Erin Rae. (7:30 p.m. every Mon. in January Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $25, axs.com)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Veteran mustachioed folkie Tom Rush of “No Regrets” fame returns with his first album in six years, “Gardens Old, Flowers New” (7 p.m. the Dakota, $55-$70).
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Van Morrison-inspired nine-piece big band the Belfast Cowboys will once again test the size limits of the Dakota’s stage (7 p.m., $25-$30).
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
