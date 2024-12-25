The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities in the next two weeks

10. The Cactus Blossoms: Over the nine years that they’ve held down Mondays in January at the Turf Club — an extension of a weekly gig they held there in their early years — harmonious brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum have debuted songs for three of their albums, gone through a long playlist of classic country covers and fine-tuned their band into one of the tightest and most dazzling twang-rock units around. It’s been good for them, but it’s been even better for their faithful hometown fans who actually look forward to January because of them. This year’s should be especially warming thanks to the songs from this year’s elegantly blue album “Every Time I Think About You.” Riley Downing of New Orleans band the Deslondes opens the first week, followed by Luke Callen, Hilary Thavis with Doug Otto and finally Erin Rae. (7:30 p.m. every Mon. in January Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $25, axs.com)