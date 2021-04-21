Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (10-9, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 9.57 ERA, 4.68 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -200, Brewers +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 5-7 in home games in 2020. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the team with an OBP of .388.

The Brewers are 6-2 in road games. The Milwaukee pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 2.75.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Corbin Burnes earned his second victory and Billy McKinney went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Chris Paddack took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers leads the Padres with three home runs and is batting .293.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with six extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Luis Urias: (cramp), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.