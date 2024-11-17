LaMelo Ball is fined $100,000 for making 'an offensive and derogatory comment' in postgame interview

NEW YORK — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000, the maximum allowed by league rule, on Sunday for making what the NBA called ''an offensive and derogatory comment'' during a televised postgame on-court interview.
By The Associated Press
Ball made the comment Saturday on FanDuel Sports Network shortly after the Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team's defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game's final play, and Ball used an anti-gay slur while delivering his answer.
Ball had 26 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte the lead for good.
