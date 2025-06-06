Lambda Legal, a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ rights, exceeded fundraising goal by $105M

NEW YORK — The nonprofit legal aid group Lambda Legal, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, has raised $285 million at a time when attacks on the rights of gay, intersex and transgender people have again intensified
Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings announced the results on Thursday, saying the group exceeded its original fundraising goal by $105 million.
''I think this is a statement by the LGBTQ+ community that we will not go back,'' said Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings in an interview.
The nonprofit has won court cases that ended bans on gay marriage in 2015 and that abolished laws that criminalized sex between gay adults in 2003. It launched the fundraising campaign quietly in 2022 in response to a wave of bills in state legislatures that targeted LGBTQ+ rights.
Some of those laws sought to limit the discussion of sexuality and gender in schools, remove books featuring LGBTQ+ characters from school libraries, ban public drag shows, prohibit students from using their preferred pronouns and limit access to gender-affirming care for trans youth.
This year, President Donald Trump's administration has focused on transgender people. It has ordered trans people to leave the military, sought to remove fair housing protections for them and denied the existence of trans, nonbinary and intersex people through an executive order recognizing only two sexes.
Trump has tried to cut federal funding for any gender-affirming medical care for trans children.
Lambda Legal has brought multiple legal cases against the administration, including challenges to its ban on trans members in the military and on gender-affirming care for trans youth.