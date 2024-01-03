OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.
Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. Josh Johnson will be Huntley's backup.
The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson, who missed the end of 2021 and 2022 seasons because of injuries, has started all 16 games so far this season.
Huntley has started eight games in his pro career, four each for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.
Sports
Prosecutors file evidence against Rays shortstop Wander Franco in Dominican Republic probe
Dominican prosecutors investigating Wander Franco amid allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor delivered evidence Wednesday to a judge who is expected to soon rule on the player's future.
Sports
Michigan QB McCarthy says sign-stealing saga masked work of players who 'did things the right way'
The sign-stealing scandal that has hung over Michigan's season has overshadowed the work the team has put in to go unbeaten and reach the College Football Playoff championship game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday.
Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy will get Week 18 off. Sam Darnold to start against the Rams
Quarterback Brock Purdy will sit out the San Francisco 49ers' regular-season finale after the team already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.
Sports
Pro Picks: Bills will beat the Dolphins to win the AFC East title
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.