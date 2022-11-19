OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens' star quarterback will be fine for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report.
Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is doubtful after missing two straight practices.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rival Wisconsin hands No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team first conference loss of season
The Gophers saw their unbeaten streak against the Badgers end at five games.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City.
Gophers
Gophers receive verbal commitment from Texas prep defensive tackle Theorin Randle
The 6-1, 282-pounder is a three-star recruit from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He originally committed to Washington State.
Sports
Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10
After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz.
Sports
English scores 17 to lead McNeese past Lamar 66-57
Trae English scored 17 points as McNeese beat Lamar 66-57 on Sunday night.