OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed another practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday because of his sprained ankle.
Jackson also missed practice Wednesday because of the ankle injury that knocked him out of last weekend's loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time.
Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson during the game against Cleveland, and he also guided Baltimore to a victory at Chicago when Jackson was sick.
The Ravens also put safety Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Anderson: A Midwest outdoorsman's life, now passed
An Iowa native, Steve Grooms grew to love Minnesota almost as much as he did pheasants.
Sports
Coaching Pipeline: Ted Cottrell knows the struggle for jobs
In the late 1990s, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue initiated meetings with minority assistant coaches throughout the league. Tagliabue sought input on why so few of them were being considered for head coaching and even coordinator positions.
Sports
Minnesota faces Florida, looks to end 3-game skid
Florida Panthers (18-7-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-2, first in the Central)
Sports
Canadian hopes hockey call will help save his Cree language
Calling NHL games in Cree is more than a dream come true for broadcaster Clarence Iron. It's also a way to help preserve his language.
Sports
NBA in the '70s: Haywood case set stage for 'One and Done'
(Editor's Note: As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the NBA compiled a roster of 75 players who, according to the league, were "selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game."