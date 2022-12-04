CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin and Dan Skillings Jr. posted double-doubles and Cincinnati rolled to a 97-71 victory over Bryant on Sunday.
Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.
The Bulldogs (6-3) were led by Charles Pride with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sherif Kenney added 14 points and five assists. Antwan Walker had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Cincinnati led Bryant 40-24 at the half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
