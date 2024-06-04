A teenager riding a motorized scooter was seriously hurt in a collision with car Monday afternoon at an intersection in Lakeville.

The boy was heading north on Granby Lane and was crossing 179th Street — also known as Dakota County Road 9 — when he was hit by a westbound driver about 3:15 p.m., Lakeville Police said.

The intersection has stop signs for both northbound and southbound traffic on Granby but does not have stop signs on 179th Street.

The teen was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the vehicle was not hurt, police said.



