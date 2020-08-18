The sun gleaming off the turf field at Lakeville South's stadium wasn't the only day brightener Monday morning as the girls' soccer team held its first practice of the season.

"It was fun being back and getting back on the field as a team," a smiling Cougars senior captain Emma Cin said. "I feel that we got really lucky to have a chance to play. I'm grateful for how things turned out."

Girls' swimming and tennis and boys' and girls' cross-country and soccer began fall practice at schools throughout Minnesota for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped basketball tournaments in March and canceled spring sports seasons a month later.

"I was thinking ahead to the fall when all that happened, and was hoping it wouldn't continue into the next school year," Cougars senior captain Abby Whittington said. "I felt bad for the seniors."

Whittington doesn't want to see that scenario befall the class of 2021. With football and volleyball being delayed until spring, soccer is the only team-based high school sport that will be played this fall.

"It would be huge for us to make it through the regular season, especially for the seniors," Whittington said.

Lakeville South coach Olivia Mehlhorn welcomed nearly 60 players back (grades 9-12) for the two-hour practice from 8 to 10 a.m.

"A lot of teams have mentioned that they are low in numbers because of the circumstances," Mehlhorn said.

Following a two-cone dribbling drill (outside foot using both feet and getting your whole body around the ball) Mehlhorn shouted "take a break, cool down and get some water."

Assistant coach Robby Peters quickly added: "Stay in your pods."

Social distancing (6 feet apart) and working in small groups is still at the forefront for teams. For many, it was an extension of routines adopted starting in June when limited summer practices were held.

"Everyone has to be on board and responsible," Mehlhorn said. "The key is to stay healthy."

The Minnesota State High School League urged that the first week of practice spend time on those COVID-driven screening and practicing protocols, including limiting pods to no more than 25 people.

With their coaches wearing masks, players often worked out individually or in a group much smaller than 25, depending on the drill.

"I'm going to have fun at every practice and game," Cougars senior captain Ava English said. "You don't know when it might be your last one."

The Cougars are coming off a 15-2-2 season and a berth in the Class 2A state tournament. It was their first state tournament appearance since 2010. This year's postseason format has yet to be determined.

"It would be amazing to get to the state tournament again," Cougars senior captain Grace Ebbighausen said. "I'm more focused, though, on getting through the season."