Host Lakeville South forced four turnovers and stopped crosstown rival Lakeville North twice on downs in pulling away for a 34-0 victory Friday.

Carson Hansen ran for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a school-record 87-yard score, to lead the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Star Tribune Metro Top 10. offense. Jacob Royse started the scoring when he ran for a 1-yard score with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

Jackson Hall and Jay Winters capped the scoring with a pair of 11-yard touchdown runs 18 seconds apart in the fourth quarter.

Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14: Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman caught 11 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Bison. The junior wide receiver also scored on a 95-yard run. The Bison got to within a touchdown with 3:12 left in the third quarter on a Wyatt Osterbauer 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14: Milos Spasojevic threw two touchdown passes to Joran Thomsen to lead the No. 5 Skippers past the host Bengals. Jacob McCalla scored on a 1-yard run with 4:24 left in the game for the eventual winning touchdown. Frank Daniels threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Terry with 56 seconds left to get the Bengals to within a touchdown.

Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17: Max Shikenjanski threw for four touchdowns and ran in another to lead the No. 7 Ponies past the visiting Raptors. The junior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in the final 2:02 of the third quarter to help the Ponies break the game open. Joseph Hoheisel and Tanner Schmidt caught two touchdown passes each, and Sam Young ran for a touchdown for the Ponies. Tanner Zolnosky threw two touchdown passes for the Raptors.

Rosemount 17, Edina 10: The Irish held off a late rally by the visiting Hornets. William Priest and Jermaine Richardson had touchdown runs and Maxwell Ritter made a field goal to give the Irish a 17-0 lead after three quarters. John Warpinski ran for a touchdown to get the Hornets on the board, and then Mason Sill kicked a field goal with 4:43 left in the game to get the Hornets within a touchdown.

Roseau 14, Underwood 6: The Rams ended a 21-game losing streak with the victory over the host Rockets.