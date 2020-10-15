For the second consecutive week, Lakeville North is playing a football opponent it scheduled only the day.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Burnsville at 1 p.m. Thursday until the Burnsville school district announced Wednesday on Twitter that the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution'' despite no positive confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Instead, Lakeville North is heading to East Ridge for a 5 p.m. game. The Raptors' original schedule called for them playing Roseville, which is in its second week of canceled games because of COVID issues.

Last Friday, Roseville was set to play Cretin-Derham Hall. When the game was canceled, Cretin-Derham Hall found a new opponent to play last Saturday — Lakeville North, which had its Friday game nixed when COVID issues sent would-be opponent Rosemount into quarantine.

The Panthers seemed to adjust nicely, defeating the Raiders 55-14.

Other changes this week involving metro-area teams:

• Chaska, instead of playing Friday at Chanhassen, will host Armstrong because the Storm are dealing with COVID issues. The Chaska-Chanhassen rivalry was rescheduled for Oct. 30.

• COVID issues at St. Cloud Tech forced it to cancel two games, the first on Friday against Monticello and the second next week at Rogers.

