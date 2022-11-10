More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Week 10 NFL picks: Which winning streaks will continue?
Reunions in Buffalo and Green Bay, a game in Germany, an NFC East prime-time showcase and upheaval in Indy highlight this weekend's NFL schedule.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with multiple coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from MN and the CDC.
Lakeville North defeats East Ridge in 4A volleyball
Lakeville North beat East Ridge in a 4A volleyball semifinal on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Loons
Who did Minnesota United leave unprotected for Friday's expansion draft?
MLS teams could protect 12 players, and for the Loons, 17 others are available t be chosen by St. Louis CITY SC on Friday.
High Schools
Lakeville North sweeps East Ridge, will play for Class 4A volleyball title
The victory sets up a Saturday championship match against defending champ Wayzata.