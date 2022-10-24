A driver died in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 35W in Burnsville.

The driver was heading south on the freeway about 4:30 p.m. when his Toyota Corolla veered onto the right shoulder near McAndrews Road, struck a sound barrier and started on fire, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not released the name of the victim, but said he is 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

The crash remains under investigation.