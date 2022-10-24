A driver died in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 35W in Burnsville.
The driver was heading south on the freeway about 4:30 p.m. when his Toyota Corolla veered onto the right shoulder near McAndrews Road, struck a sound barrier and started on fire, the State Patrol said.
The patrol has not released the name of the victim, but said he is 56-year-old man from Lakeville.
The crash remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Park High School staffer dies in single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove
Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast.
Local
Lakeville man dies in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville
The State Patrol is expected to release the name of the driver on Monday.
Local
In about face, one of two ex-officers pleads guilty to his role in killing of George Floyd
Jury selection for J. Alexander Kueng in the state trial had been scheduled to begin this morning.
Duluth
Iron Range man admits to being extremely drunk when he killed driver in a head-on crash
The driver who died was on her way home from work as a bartender and server at the Lodge at Giants Ridge in nearby Biwabik, when the crash occurred, the resort manager said.