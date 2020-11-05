A Lakeville outdoors hunting and recreation gear company is recalling thousands treestands after two users fell and suffered broken bones because of cable failures, according to federal regulators.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced recalls Wednesday on roughly 3,400 X-Stand Treestands under the model names Silent Adrenaline and Apache.

The recall comes just days before Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins shortly before sunrise Saturday. The state Department of Natural Resources expects nearly 500,000 hunters to participate over the course of the season, and treestands are a popular piece of equipment for those hoping to have success.

The agency warned that consumers “should immediately stop using the recalled climbing treestands” and contact Alliance Outdoor Products Inc. for a gift card refund. The stands retailed from $200 to $230.

Cable assemblies have come apart “due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard for the user,” the CPSC’s notice read.

There have been five reports of treestand cables separating, with two people breaking bones in those instances, the agency said.

The 2017 model year stands were made in China and sold from May 2017 through December 2018 at various retail outlets nationwide and online at www.sportsmansguide.com and www.x-stand.com.

The Silent Adrenaline model is the XSCT334, and it has batch numbers of 5X-1017 and 5X-1517. The Apache model is the XSCT355, with a batch number of 5X-5317. The UPC codes on the box for the recalled stands are 816153011219 for the Silent Adrenaline and 816153011677 for the Apache.

For more information about this and other CPSC recalls, visit: www.cpsc.gov/recalls.