Lakers to honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena

''Pat is a Lakers icon,'' Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. ''His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today. My dad recognized Pat's obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team.''