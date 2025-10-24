Lakefront property owners sue ‘rogue’ town board in northeast Minnesota

The ordinance revisions were in response to a settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR in 2021 asked the township to update its shoreland ordinance and to require more from a major Sand Lake resort expansion than just a building permit. But the permit was granted and the ordinance stayed the same, so the DNR sued the resort and the township. Revisions had been in the works for months, but the lot size requirement was added shortly before the vote.