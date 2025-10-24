Greater Minnesota

Lakefront property owners sue ‘rogue’ town board in northeast Minnesota

Changes to a township shoreland management plan stem from a DNR lawsuit.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2025 at 1:30PM
A south-facing view of Sturgeon Lake in this 2009 file picture. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A northeast Minnesota town board is being accused of going “rogue” with its lakefront governance decisions in one of two lawsuits.

Eight property owners on lakes including Sturgeon and Sand in Pine County, about 50 miles southwest of Duluth, are suing Windemere Township and its board and planning commission. The board in March approved an increase to shorefront subdivision lot sizes, a move made to protect lake water quality, its leaders said.

The changes have riled residents in this township of about 1,600 people, who worry about township overreach and lost property value and development opportunities. A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the board of spot zoning, and says new rules were created “to stifle progress.”

What started as a “simple project” to meet minimum state requirements led to “a sharp detour off course, secretly and in the last minute using the pretext of ‘saving the lakes,’” the lawsuit says.

It accuses a “newly controlled” planning commission of a conspiracy to secretly target certain landowners, and of threatening those who complained during a public hearing with building permit revocations.

The township disagrees with claims made in both lawsuits, its attorney, Jason Kuboushek, said.

“The township believes that the evidence is going to show that they had a rational basis for making the zoning changes in its ordinance, and they believe those changes are for the better of the lakes and the environment,” he said.

Among the changes, new subdivision lots on lakefront property must be at least 5 acres for construction if the property has no public sewer connection, up from 2½ acres. And setbacks on recreational lakes increased by 50 feet to 150 feet. The board passed that and other controversial changes proposed by a planning commission last spring.

The ordinance revisions were in response to a settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR in 2021 asked the township to update its shoreland ordinance and to require more from a major Sand Lake resort expansion than just a building permit. But the permit was granted and the ordinance stayed the same, so the DNR sued the resort and the township. Revisions had been in the works for months, but the lot size requirement was added shortly before the vote.

The planning commission has said it’s trying to curb development to protect the township’s extensive network of lakes.

Some lakes, including Sturgeon Lake, have had problems with sewage runoff for decades, planning commission Chair Paul Horgen has said, with noncompliant or nonexistent private water systems to blame.

“We want to wake up constituents to a need for a [municipal] sewer system,” he said earlier this month.

The federal lawsuit says that the DNR and other state data show no problems with water quality in the township’s lakes. The DNR’s new searchable database of graded lakes gives Sturgeon Lake a B and Sand Lake a C+. Grades are based on average quality of water, fish and/or plant life and the above-average condition of its shoreline and surrounding environment. Lakes were graded in 2023.

The lawsuit asks the court to invalidate the new ordinance and says the board has violated constitutional due process and First Amendment rights, among others.

The ordinance decision has caused construction delays and increased costs, financial uncertainty, and worries about retaliation and harassment, the lawsuit says.

Another lawsuit filed by the Sand Lake resort owner in Pine County District Court also accuses the board of spot zoning and violating its own ordinance and state law.

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune.

