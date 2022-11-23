Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at perhaps the biggest coaching challenge of Kevin O'Connell's young career. Not only is his team coming off a 40-3 loss to Dallas, but he now must face Bill Belichick — his former coach — on a short week. How the Vikings perform Thursday will tell us a lot about the rest of the season.

8:00: WCCO radio's Henry Lake joins Rand for a look at the Wolves, the Vikings and the path that led Lake to WCCO. It's an entertaining conversation you won't want to miss.

30:00: A busy night heading into the holiday.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports