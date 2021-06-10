More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Olympics
St. Cloud's Willoughby named to third Olympic team in BMX racing
Alise Willoughby won her first Olympic medal five years ago, earning silver in women's BMX at the 2016 Rio Games.
Minnesota Capitol reopens to public after 15-month lockdown
The 440-day closure due to the pandemic is the longest in state history.
Evening forecast: Low of 78, with more clouds and very warm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Attorneys for woman in Winston Smith's car say she didn't see gun
Activists demanded that law enforcement be more transparent and be held to account.
Local
Mpls. council committee calls for releasing $5M for police overtime
The move would offset some cuts council members made to MPD funding during budget discussions last fall.