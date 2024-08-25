SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lake Mary, Florida, beats Taiwan 2-1 in extra innings in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 25, 2024 at 10:28PM
