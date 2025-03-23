Children playing with matches start Shoreview blaze, burning 20 acres

Two children playing with matches are believed to have started a brush fire Saturday night in northern Shoreview, fire officials said.
Lake Johanna firefighters were sent just before 7 p.m. to a large brush fire threatening nearby homes, Fire Chief Tim Boehlke said. He crews from 11 agencies needed several hours to extinguish the fire of more than 20 acres.
Townhouse residents on Sherwood Road were allowed to return home after the fire was contained, the Fire Department’s Facebook page.
No injuries or damages to buildings were reported.