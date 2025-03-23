Twin Cities Suburbs

Children playing with matches start Shoreview blaze, burning 20 acres

The Lake Johanna fire chief says firefighters from 11 agencies were needed to extinguish the brush fire.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 10:08PM

Two children playing with matches are believed to have started a brush fire Saturday night in northern Shoreview, fire officials said.

Lake Johanna firefighters were sent just before 7 p.m. to a large brush fire threatening nearby homes, Fire Chief Tim Boehlke said. He crews from 11 agencies needed several hours to extinguish the fire of more than 20 acres.

Townhouse residents on Sherwood Road were allowed to return home after the fire was contained, the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

No injuries or damages to buildings were reported.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Children playing with matches start Shoreview blaze, burning 20 acres

The Lake Johanna fire chief says firefighters from 11 agencies were needed to extinguish the brush fire.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police arrest 29 in crackdown on growing problem of organized Twin Cities retail thefts

All appeared normal Sunday morning at the Rosedale shopping center.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charter school removes CEO Eric Mahmoud amid claims of negligence in handling sexual misconduct allegations