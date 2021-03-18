More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Five potential Gophers coaching candidates to watch in the NCAA tournament
When Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle introduces the next men's basketball coach, it could be someone roaming the sidelines at this year's NCAA tournament.
Local
Minn. high court: Off-duty officer not entitled to city defense
Wednesday's decision overturned an Appeals Court ruling.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin judge frustrated at settlement issue being raised by Minneapolis at Thursday news conference
At the end of jury selection Thursday Judge Peter Cahill expressed frustration with the state for introducing a transcript of the city of Minneapolis news conference, where the settlement was discussed expressly against the wishes of the judge.
Twins
Twins pitchers take batting practice to prepare for opening weekend
Kenta Maeda excited about the prospect of getting to the plate, but Nelson Cruz isn't.
See a lake home inspired by vintage fish camps
Main cabin, guest cabin and recreational building are shared by two families.