MADISON, Wis. — A 67-year-old Lake Geneva man has died after falling onto the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River near a campground.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a report of a man who fell and found the body of Jonathan Miller on Thursday morning along the shoreline at the Holiday Shores Campground and Resort, in the Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area.
WMTV-TV reports that Sheriff Brent York said the preliminary investigation indicates Miller's death was accidental.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Iowa reports new cases in schools, nursing homes
Iowa reported a jump of 1,086 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the second consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,000.
National
Probe into 'discarded' ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel
The news release from a U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania was provocative: Nine mailed-in military ballots had been "discarded" by the local election office in a swing county of one of the most important presidential battleground states.
Nation
Desk shortage forces people to get creative about workspaces
First it was toilet paper. Disinfectant wipes. Beans. Coins. Computers. Now, desks are in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Embezzlement, sham marriage charges get city treasurer fired
The treasurer of Philadelphia was fired Friday after federal prosecutors charged him with embezzling money from customers at a bank where he previously worked and entering into a sham marriage to win U.S. citizenship.
Variety
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case
Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment.