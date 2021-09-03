BERLIN — The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election announced the naming of eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues such as climate change and education, as he struggles to reverse a sustained downward trend in the polls.

A survey released by public broadcaster ARD showed the Union bloc receiving 20% of the vote compared to 25% support for the center-left Social Democrats. The poll of 1,337 eligible voters conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 1 had a margin of error of 2-3 percentage points.

The Union bloc's candidate for the chancellorship, Armin Laschet, has received particularly unfavorable reviews after a series of slips on the campaign trail in recent months.

Meanwhile, a string of recent polls have put the Social Democrats ahead — helped by the relative popularity of their candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also vice chancellor in Merkel's coalition government.

Speaking at the Berlin headquarters of his Christian Democratic Union party, Laschet said he wants his new team to reflect the Christian-social, liberal and conservative wings of the party.

Several of the experts are familiar faces, including former rival Friedrich Merz, who was tapped to advise Laschet on finance and business matters.

Others, like extremism researcher Peter R. Neumann, have not previously figured prominently in the party.

Half of the team's members are women.

Germany's national election takes place on Sept. 26. Merkel, who led the Union to four election victories, said in 2018 that she would not seek another term.

Laschet sought with Friday's announcement to put pressure on Scholz, who has been largely responsible for the Social Democrats' recent recovery after a long poll slump. Scholz's party was known for notorious infighting in recent years but has shown new discipline in recent months.

"Above all, I'm looking forward in the next days to seeing what other personalities the Social Democrats have to show, what the Social Democrats' future team looks like, if you give them your vote," Laschet said. "A lot of people are being hidden at the moment."

That was a reference to the Social Democrats' left-leaning party leaders, whom members chose over the pragmatic Scholz in 2019, and other figures on the party's left.

As its poll ratings have declined, the Union bloc has issued increasingly frequent warnings that Scholz would form a government with the hard-left opposition Left Party. Scholz has refused to rule out that option, but it also doesn't appear very likely.